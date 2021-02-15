Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Delta police investigate possible shooting in quiet neighbourhood

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 15, 2021 11:49 am
Delta police officers on scene Monday morning after a possible shooting in a quiet neighbourhood Sunday night.
Delta police officers on scene Monday morning after a possible shooting in a quiet neighbourhood Sunday night. Andrea Macpherson / Global News

Police are investigating a possible shooting in a quiet Delta neighbourhood Sunday night.

Neighbours tell Global News they heard what could be gunshots around 8 p.m. on Delvista Drive in North Delta.

Delta police officers are on scene Monday morning, placing yellow evidence markers on the road and examining two vehicles parked in the area.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Mystery surrounds murder of young Surrey, B.C. man' Mystery surrounds murder of young Surrey, B.C. man
Mystery surrounds murder of young Surrey, B.C. man

Read more: ‘For some he was a brother’: Friends mourn man killed in ‘mystery’ Surrey homicide

Police tape is also still up Monday morning.

Trending Stories

There is no word yet on if anyone has been injured or if anyone has been arrested.

Meanwhile, Surrey RCMP are still investigating the death of a man on Friday that they are calling a mystery.

Adrian Golofit was found Friday evening when a friend came by his house near 194 Street and 66th Avenue and called police. Investigators say he had no gang ties or serious criminal history.

— More to come…

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingDeltaDelta policeDelta BCLower Mainland shootingDelta shootingDelta shooting MondayDelta shooting update
Flyers
More weekly flyers