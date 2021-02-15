Delta police investigate possible shooting in quiet neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a possible shooting in a quiet Delta neighbourhood Sunday night.

Neighbours tell Global News they heard what could be gunshots around 8 p.m. on Delvista Drive in North Delta.

Delta police officers are on scene Monday morning, placing yellow evidence markers on the road and examining two vehicles parked in the area.

More @deltapolice have arrived, out with flashlights looking at two vehicles. Placing down yellow evidence markers after reports of shots fired last night. More at 8am @GlobalBC @BC1 https://t.co/pAD7HWUeRS pic.twitter.com/pfl90ffKXL — Andrea Macpherson (@AMacOnAir) February 15, 2021

Police tape is also still up Monday morning.

There is no word yet on if anyone has been injured or if anyone has been arrested.

Meanwhile, Surrey RCMP are still investigating the death of a man on Friday that they are calling a mystery.

Adrian Golofit was found Friday evening when a friend came by his house near 194 Street and 66th Avenue and called police. Investigators say he had no gang ties or serious criminal history.

— More to come…