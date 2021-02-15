Menu

Crime

George Floyd ‘valentine’ circulated among officers prompts LAPD investigation

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 15, 2021 11:35 am
Click to play video 'Black community members propose ideas for permanent change months after George Floyd movement' Black community members propose ideas for permanent change months after George Floyd movement
WATCH: Black community members propose ideas for permanent change months after George Floyd movement

The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an internal investigation after an officer reported that a photo of George Floyd with the words “You take my breath away” in a Valentine-like format was circulated among officers.

Police Chief Michel Moore said Saturday that investigators will try to determine how the image may have come into the workplace and who may have been involved, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Moore said the officer who made the complaint will be interviewed Monday.

Read more: Officer told George Floyd it takes ‘a lot of oxygen to talk’ as he died: transcripts

“Our investigation is to determine the accuracy of the allegations while also reinforcing our zero tolerance for anything with racist views,” Moore said.

Trending Stories

Floyd, a Black man, died last May after a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck as Floyd repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe.” His death launched massive protests nationwide over racial injustice and police brutality.

Story continues below advertisement

If the probe confirms LAPD officers were circulating the image, “people will find my wrath,” Moore said.

The Times reported that Moore also confirmed the department is investigating two anonymous Instagram accounts reportedly linked to department personnel — including one called the “Blue Line Mafia.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
