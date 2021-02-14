Tragic end to search for missing Vancouver senior with brain injury

Send this page to someone via email

The search for a missing Vancouver man with a brain injury has come to a tragic conclusion.

Burnaby RCMP located Thomas Tremblay, 68, Sunday morning in a remote part of Byrne Creek Ravine Park. They believe he died of exposure.

Regretfully, Thomas Tremblay was located deceased in the Byrne Creek Ravine Park this morning after succumbing to the weather. He was located in an isolated and remote area of the park. #Burnaby mourns today. We wish to express our condolences to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/ZJ93WWX3gF — Burnaby RCMP (@BurnabyRCMP) February 15, 2021

Tremblay had left his home in South Vancouver to go for a walk in Burnaby on Friday but failed to return that evening for dinner.

Police confirmed he tapped out of the transit system at Edmonds Station around 1 p.m. on Friday and focused their efforts on the Byrne Creek Park area.

Tremblay’s disappearance sparked a search including both the Vancouver police and Burnaby RCMP, along with Coquitlam Search and Rescue.