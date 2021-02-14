Menu

Canada

Tragic end to search for missing Vancouver senior with brain injury

By Simon Little Global News
The search for a missing Vancouver man with a brain injury has come to a tragic conclusion.

Burnaby RCMP located Thomas Tremblay, 68, Sunday morning in a remote part of Byrne Creek Ravine Park. They believe he died of exposure.

Tremblay had left his home in South Vancouver to go for a walk in Burnaby on Friday but failed to return that evening for dinner.

Police confirmed he tapped out of the transit system at Edmonds Station around 1 p.m. on Friday and focused their efforts on the Byrne Creek Park area.

Tremblay’s disappearance sparked a search including both the Vancouver police and Burnaby RCMP, along with Coquitlam Search and Rescue.

