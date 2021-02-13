Police seek missing senior with brain injury; believed to be in South Burnaby

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are asking for public help in locating a senior with a brain injury who was last seen heading out for a walk in South Burnaby on Friday.

Police fear Thomas Tremblay spent the night outdoors in sub-zero temperatures.

Investigators are asking anyone who lives in the South Burnaby area to check their yards, sheds or unlocked vehicles, where Tremblay may have sought shelter from the cold.

“With snow falling overnight and temperatures below freezing, we are in a race against time to bring him home safely,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a media release.

The 68-year-old left his home in the area of Fraser Street and East 53rd Ave., around 12:30 p.m., telling his caregiver that he was going for a walk. However, he didn’t return by dinner time.

Police believe he might have been going to Byrne Creek Park, and say he used his Compass card at Edmonds Station around 1 p.m.

A search of the area into Friday night turned up no sign of Tremblay, Addison said.

“We hope he sought shelter from the cold, and are asking anyone who lives in South Burnaby to take a few minutes to check their properties.”

Tremblay is described as Caucasian and five-foot-eight with a medium build. He has short grey hair, walks with a cane and was last seen wearing a black toque, a blue face mask, a green Taiga jacket, dark blue rain pants and Columbia boots.

Anyone who finds Tremblay is asked to call 911 and stay with him until first responders arrive.