Cold weather in Okanagan a boon for backyard rink enthusiasts

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Dan and Max Fogarty are loving the double-digit minus temperatures of late.

The polar vortex that chilled B.C.’s Southern Interior has allowed them to build a pretty sweet 30-by-50-foot rink in the backyard.

“It’s a labour of love,” said rink builder Dan Fogarty. “I do it for my son.”

And nine-year-old Max loves having a full-on rink in his backyard.

“It’s nice to have it so you can go skating one in a while and practice,” said Max, an L.A. Kings fan who is using his unlimited ice time to work on his shot.

The rink – from nets to netting, boards and plexiglass — was salvaged and destined for the scrapyard, including even old puck boards from Prospera Place.

Story continues below advertisement

3:24 What’s Brewing: Braving the cold for the world’s longest hockey game What’s Brewing: Braving the cold for the world’s longest hockey game