Cold weather in Okanagan a boon for backyard rink enthusiasts

By Travis Lowe Global News
Click to play video 'Cold weather great for rink builders' Cold weather great for rink builders
With the closure of arenas across the country due to COVID-19, this winter's must have accessory is proving to be the backyard rink. Travis Lowe has the Lowe Down on how the latest deep freeze has been a blessing for homemade rink builders in the Okanagan.

Dan and Max Fogarty are loving the double-digit minus temperatures of late.

The polar vortex that chilled B.C.’s Southern Interior has allowed them to build a pretty sweet 30-by-50-foot rink in the backyard.

“It’s a labour of love,” said rink builder Dan Fogarty. “I do it for my son.”

Read more: Canadian junior hockey team turns rink into unique players-only hotel

And nine-year-old Max loves having a full-on rink in his backyard.

“It’s nice to have it so you can go skating one in a while and practice,” said Max, an L.A. Kings fan who is using his unlimited ice time to work on his shot.

The rink – from nets to netting, boards and plexiglass — was salvaged and destined for the scrapyard, including even old puck boards from Prospera Place.

