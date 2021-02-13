Toronto Public Health reports 1st COVID 19 variant case in homeless shelter

Toronto Public Health says a case of a COVID-19 variant has surfaced in a city homeless shelter.
Officials provided few details about the case, which was identified at a city-funded shelter run by the Salvation Army.
They say there are currently eight active cases at the facility, but say only one case involving a variant has been identified so far.
They did not specify whether a shelter user or staff member tested positive for the variant.
The health unit says Public Health Ontario is conducting tests to identify which variant has emerged.
It says site-wide testing for staff and clients is ongoing.
