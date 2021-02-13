Menu

Health

Toronto Public Health reports 1st COVID 19 variant case in homeless shelter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2021 1:25 pm
Click to play video 'COVID Variants: Will they cause Canada’s third wave?' COVID Variants: Will they cause Canada’s third wave?
WATCH ABOVE: Cases of all three highly contagious COVID-19 variants have been found in Canada, resulting in a debate about stricter travel measures and new demands for genomic sequencing. Dawna Friesen explores Canada’s strategy to detect and disrupt the spread of the variants before they cause a third wave.

Toronto Public Health says a case of a COVID-19 variant has surfaced in a city homeless shelter.

Officials provided few details about the case, which was identified at a city-funded shelter run by the Salvation Army.

They say there are currently eight active cases at the facility, but say only one case involving a variant has been identified so far.

Read more: Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Feb. 13

They did not specify whether a shelter user or staff member tested positive for the variant.

The health unit says Public Health Ontario is conducting tests to identify which variant has emerged.

It says site-wide testing for staff and clients is ongoing.

Click to play video 'Canada Post stops mail delivery to 2 Toronto apartment buildings over COVID-19 concerns' Canada Post stops mail delivery to 2 Toronto apartment buildings over COVID-19 concerns
Canada Post stops mail delivery to 2 Toronto apartment buildings over COVID-19 concerns
© 2021 The Canadian Press
