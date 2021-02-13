Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Feb. 13

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 13, 2021 12:24 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: York Region pushes to bypass grey zone, move into red' Coronavirus: York Region pushes to bypass grey zone, move into red
WATCH ABOVE: York Region Council wants its area to move straight into the red zone of the provincial COVID-19 response framework. Its medical officer of health says case counts are on the decline and being in red will provide some relief to struggling businesses.

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday.

1st suspected variant case connected to Toronto homeless shelter

Toronto officials have announced the first suspect case of a COVID-19 variant linked to a homeless shelter in the city.

In a news release issued Saturday, officials said a COVID-19 case at the Maxwell Meighen Centre in Moss Park has screened positive for a variant of concern and further testing is underway to confirm what type of variant it is.

Officials said there are eight COVID-19 cases at the shelter and all of those who tested positive or were close contacts have been sent to an isolation site.

Further testing for staff and clients is underway.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,300 new cases on Saturday.

Of those:

  • 433 were in Toronto
  • 210 were in Peel Region
  • 116 were in York Region
  • 47 were in Durham Region
  • 38 were in Halton Region
Click to play video 'Investigations underway after door handles allegedly removed to residents’ rooms at Ontario retirement home' Investigations underway after door handles allegedly removed to residents’ rooms at Ontario retirement home
Ontario reports 1,300 new cases, 19 deaths

With the 1,300 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported Saturday, the total number of cases in Ontario rises to 284,887.

A total of 265,893 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 1,434 and is 93.3 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Nineteen additional deaths were also reported on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 6,651.

Provincial figures showed there are 786 people hospitalized with the virus (up by 23), with 287 in intensive care (down by eight), 203 of whom are on a ventilator (down by one).

Read more: Ontario reports 1,300 coronavirus cases, 19 deaths

Just over 14,500 more COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

As of 8 p.m. Friday, 456,947 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario, which is up by 14,506.

So far, 164,307 people have received both required doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Click to play video 'Trudeau confirms Pfizer vaccine delivery schedule, reiterates promise of COVID-19 vaccines for all Canadians ‘who want one’ by September' Trudeau confirms Pfizer vaccine delivery schedule, reiterates promise of COVID-19 vaccines for all Canadians ‘who want one’ by September
Trudeau confirms Pfizer vaccine delivery schedule, reiterates promise of COVID-19 vaccines for all Canadians ‘who want one’ by September
