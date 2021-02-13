Menu

Crime

‘A very frightening experience’: Man in custody after shots fired at Cambridge OnRoute

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 13, 2021 10:06 am
One man was arrested after shots were allegedly fired at the Cambridge OnRoute on Friday night.
One man was arrested after shots were allegedly fired at the Cambridge OnRoute on Friday night.

One man was taken into custody after multiple shots were allegedly fired inside the Cambridge OnRoute at around dinnertime on Friday night, according to the provincial police.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said officers were called to the OnRoute on the westbound side of Highway 401 at around 6:45 p.m. Feb. 12 for what he described as “a very frightening experience.”

“Officers got to the scene, located a male, put him into custody and it is now under investigation,” Schmidt said a few hours later on Twitter.

He said officers from the Waterloo Regional Police tactical unit also arrived on scene to help secure the building.

Schmidt said no one was injured as a result of the incident including the suspect. He said a firearm was recovered.

“We still don’t have a clear understanding as to any motives as to what took place,” Schmidt explained.

The OnRoute was closed for several hours on Friday evening as officers investigated.

“We have our ident crime units and forensics people at the scene conducting their investigation,” he said, noting that more information would be forthcoming when it was available.

A spokesperson for OnRoute said the company was thankful that there were no injuries in connection to the incident.

“We are offering support to the customers and employees who were at the location during the incident,” Alexandra Opiola said in an email.

“While understandably frightened, they are safe – which is our highest priority.”

