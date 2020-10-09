Menu

Global News Morning BC
October 9 2020 3:08pm
03:45

Canadian doctors call for stricter gun control laws

Dr. Najma Ahmed, the Co-Founder of Canadian Doctors for Protection from Guns, on why gun violence in Canada is a public health issue.

