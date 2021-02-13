Menu

Firefighter injured, one other person in critical condition after separate fires in Vancouver

By Srushti Gangdev Global News
Posted February 13, 2021 2:29 am
A firefighter was taken to hospital in stable condition after falling through the floor of a home on East Broadway while fighting a fire.
A firefighter was taken to hospital in stable condition after falling through the floor of a home on East Broadway while fighting a fire. Global News

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services says a firefighter was injured after falling through the floor on scene at a house fire on East Broadway Friday night, while another fire at an apartment on West 1st Avenue left one person in critical condition.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services Asst. Chief Brian Bertuzzi told Global News crews arrived on scene at the 23-hundred block of West 1st Avenue around 8:30 p.m. to find the suite fully involved in flames.

“The crews responded and knocked down the fire quite rapidly, and discovered a victim with serious burns who’s in critical condition,” he said.

Bertuzzi couldn’t provide any further details about the victim’s condition, other than to say he was in ‘grave condition’.

“The fire was contained to the room of origin in the apartment,” he said.

There was some water and smoke damage in other areas of the building. Nobody else in the building was injured.

Bertuzzi said the cause of the fire wasn’t immediately clear, but that it is under investigation.

Trending Stories

Fire crews then had to go to the 22-hundred block of East Broadway, where smoke was showing from a detached unit. The fire had broken out in the middle unit of three boarded up houses.

“Unfortunately we had a firefighter go through the floor on the second story of the building and fell through to the basement,” Bertuzzi said.

“We initiated a rescue and have successfully brought out one of our firefighters.”

Firefighting efforts had to be put on pause while crews focused on rescuing their member.

Bertuzzi said the firefighter was transported to hospital by ambulance in stable condition.

Global News has reached out to BC Emergency Health Services for more information.

The fire will be investigated as suspicious, Bertuzzi said.

“The houses were boarded up and utilities were shut off through the house, so it’s definitely suspicious.”

Bertuzzi said as neighbours had reported people squatting in the home in the past, crews planned to conduct a thorough sweep of the building once the fire had been knocked down to ensure there were no further injuries.

