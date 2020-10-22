Three-alarm fire burning in Vancouver near Main and Broadway

Crews were called to a three-alarm fire burning in Vancouver’s Mt. Pleasant neighbourhood on Thursday.
The fire broke out just after 10 a.m. in the 2400-block of Main Street.
Smoke could be seen billowing out of Frenchies Diner and a plume of smoke could be seen from kilometres away.
The fire impacted traffic and drivers were being asked to avoid the area.
The blaze came a week after a three-alarm fire damaged a number of businesses near Cambie Street and King Edward Avenue.
