Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Fire

Three-alarm fire burning in Vancouver near Main and Broadway

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Click to play video 'Three-alarm fire breaks out in building on Vancouver’s Main Street' Three-alarm fire breaks out in building on Vancouver’s Main Street
Firefighters battle a three-alarm blaze in a building in the 2400-block of Main Street in Vancouver. It is not clear what caused the fire but many businesses have been damaged and road closures are in effect.

Crews were called to a three-alarm fire burning in Vancouver’s Mt. Pleasant neighbourhood on Thursday.

The fire broke out just after 10 a.m. in the 2400-block of Main Street.

Crews are batting a three-alarm fire in the 2400-block of Main St.
Crews are batting a three-alarm fire in the 2400-block of Main St. Liam Wake

Smoke could be seen billowing out of Frenchies Diner and a plume of smoke could be seen from kilometres away.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The fire impacted traffic and drivers were being asked to avoid the area.

Click to play video 'Five Vancouver businesses destroyed by huge fire on Cambie Street' Five Vancouver businesses destroyed by huge fire on Cambie Street
Five Vancouver businesses destroyed by huge fire on Cambie Street

The blaze came a week after a three-alarm fire damaged a number of businesses near Cambie Street and King Edward Avenue.

More to come…

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver fireMain and Broadway fireMain Street fireMt Pleasant fireVancouver fire Main StreetVancouver Main Street fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers