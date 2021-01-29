Menu

Canada

At least five businesses damaged in New Westminster strip mall fire

By Amy Judd Global News
New Westminster Fire and Rescue Service on the scene of a fire at a strip mall Friday morning.
New Westminster Fire and Rescue Service on the scene of a fire at a strip mall Friday morning. Shane MacKichan

Several businesses have been damaged in a fire at a strip mall in New Westminster Friday morning.

Fire crews were called to the mall at 10th Avenue and 12th Street after reports of an explosion around 1 a.m.

At least five businesses have suffered damage, New West Fire Rescue said, including a barbershop, spa, appliance store and a laundromat.

It appears no one was injured in the blaze but the cause remains under investigation.

“We have no idea how the fire started,” Deputy Chief Curtis Bremner told Global News. “But the fire started in one of the units in the strip mall.

“The fire is in the ceiling space but it’s just really hard work to get to the scene of the fire.”

Read more: Huge fire breaks out in abandoned New Westminster apartment building

Click to play video 'Man charged in New Westminster pier park fire makes court appearance' Man charged in New Westminster pier park fire makes court appearance
Man charged in New Westminster pier park fire makes court appearance – Oct 14, 2020
Fire damages stores in New Westminster Friday morning. Credit: Shane MacKichan.
Fire damages stores in New Westminster Friday morning. Credit: Shane MacKichan.
Fire damages stores in New Westminster Friday morning. Credit: Shane MacKichan.
Fire damages stores in New Westminster Friday morning. Credit: Shane MacKichan.
Fire damages stores in New Westminster Friday morning. Credit: Shane MacKichan.
Fire damages stores in New Westminster Friday morning. Credit: Shane MacKichan.
Fire damages stores in New Westminster Friday morning. Credit: Shane MacKichan.
Fire damages stores in New Westminster Friday morning. Credit: Shane MacKichan.
Fire damages stores in New Westminster Friday morning. Credit: Shane MacKichan.
Fire damages stores in New Westminster Friday morning. Credit: Shane MacKichan.
