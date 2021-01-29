At least five businesses damaged in New Westminster strip mall fire

Send this page to someone via email

Several businesses have been damaged in a fire at a strip mall in New Westminster Friday morning.

Fire crews were called to the mall at 10th Avenue and 12th Street after reports of an explosion around 1 a.m.

At least five businesses have suffered damage, New West Fire Rescue said, including a barbershop, spa, appliance store and a laundromat.

It appears no one was injured in the blaze but the cause remains under investigation.

“We have no idea how the fire started,” Deputy Chief Curtis Bremner told Global News. “But the fire started in one of the units in the strip mall.

Good morning from New Westminster—where an overnight fire has caused major damage to several businesses and buildings on a commercial strip on 12th Street and 10th Avenue. Witnesses tell @GlobalBC they heard a loud explosion immediately before the fire, at around 1am Friday. pic.twitter.com/RYShxACnd7 — Sarah MacDonald (@smacdonald__) January 29, 2021

“The fire is in the ceiling space but it’s just really hard work to get to the scene of the fire.”

Fire damages stores in New Westminster Friday morning. Credit: Shane MacKichan.

