At least five businesses damaged in New Westminster strip mall fire

Several businesses have been damaged in a fire at a strip mall in New Westminster Friday morning.
Fire crews were called to the mall at 10th Avenue and 12th Street after reports of an explosion around 1 a.m.
At least five businesses have suffered damage, New West Fire Rescue said, including a barbershop, spa, appliance store and a laundromat.
It appears no one was injured in the blaze but the cause remains under investigation.
“We have no idea how the fire started,” Deputy Chief Curtis Bremner told Global News. “But the fire started in one of the units in the strip mall.
“The fire is in the ceiling space but it’s just really hard work to get to the scene of the fire.”
