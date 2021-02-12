Manitoba Junior Hockey League cancels remainder of season

Send this page to someone via email

For the second year in a row there won’t be a Turnbull Cup champion.

There’ll be no more hockey played in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League this season. The MJHL’s board of governors made the difficult decision to cancel the rest of their regular season and playoffs on Friday night.

#MJHLNews | As a result of current public health restrictions, the Manitoba Junior Hockey League has made the extremely difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the competitive season which includes regular season games and playoffs. 📓 Read | https://t.co/PAqUQbQ1fz pic.twitter.com/VimwXJ3a5m — #MJHLHockey (@mjhlhockey) February 13, 2021

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, current provincial health restrictions barred their teams from taking part in on-ice activities.

The MJHL’s board felt the completion of the regular season and playoffs was just not possible with no sign of restrictions being lifted on indoor sports.

“It has become unrealistic to continue operating in a state of hope with so much uncertainty and no timeline provided,” MJHL commissioner Kevin Saurette said in a media release.

“It is unfair to our athletes and staff, our community organizations who have been severely impacted financially and the communities / regions our organizations support and garner support from.

“In the end, our advocacy efforts were not enough for Public Health to allow for a return to on ice team training activity, even in a non-contact, professionally managed, closed to public, distanced, 100% masked and extremely protected environment.”

The league was able to drop the puck on their regular season back in early October, but the season was soon put on pause when the province moved to level red on Nov. 12.

Some teams were only able to play five games, while others played in as many as 10 contests when the new restrictions went into effect in the fall.

It’s the second straight year the league couldn’t crown a champion after their 2019-2020 season was halted by the pandemic in the first round of the playoffs.

