B.C. man issues warning after family pet caught in leghold trap

It was a scary afternoon for a pooch and his owner in the Proctor Lake area on Thursday.

Now, Okanagan resident Ethan Heckrodt has turned to Facebook in a bid to warn other dog owners about the dangers of illegal leg-hold traps in the area.

“For others who use the second switchback road: this trap was set on the road, it was unmarked and covered in snow”, Heckrodt wrote on the SilverStar Community Page on Facebook.

The warning came after his five-year-old St. Bernard-Bernese cross, Henry, got a leg caught in one of those traps, which was set along a forest service road, about five kilometres from SilverStar Mountain Resort.

“When I got the notification, I knew I had to spring into action,” said Karsten Von Hoesslin, an avalanche forecaster for the mountain and one of Henry’s rescuers.

“Henry was actually very calm and sweet given his situation and the cold conditions,” added Von Hoesslin.

Luckily, by the time Von Hoesslin arrived, Henry had been freed from the trap, but both he and his owner were suffering from mild hypothermia.

“We took them to a nearby veterinarian who agreed to stay open after hours to treat the animal,” said Von Hoesslin.

Henry the dog after being rescued from the leghold trap. Facebook

Heckrodt later confirmed on social media that Henry will make a full recovery.

“The vet says there are no breaks or punctures thanks to his large bones and thick hide. He is going to be OK,” said Heckrodt.

It’s unclear who may have placed the trap, illegally, on the side of the road, but Von Hoesslin confirms the B.C. Conservation Officer Service is now investigating.

