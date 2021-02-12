Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Missing B.C. backcountry skier turns up, just as crews suspend search for the night

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 12, 2021 8:36 pm
Crews spent Friday scouring the backcountry near Elfin Lakes in search of a missing backcountry skier.
Crews spent Friday scouring the backcountry near Elfin Lakes in search of a missing backcountry skier. Global News

B.C. Search-and-rescue crews got a surprise happy ending Friday evening, when a missing backcountry skier turned up under his own power, just as they were suspending search efforts for the night.

The man in his 30s had left Whistler Thursday to go ski touring in the Elfin Lakes area, near Squamish, but failed to return in that evening.

Read more: 2 men rescued after avalanche in remote area northeast of Squamish

Search and rescue crews from Squamish, the North Shore and Lions Bay found his vehicle in the parking lot at the trail head, but despite scouring the area throughout Friday were unable to find him.

Trending Stories

Shortly before 5 p.m., with overnight temperatures forecast to dip as low as -7 C, crews made the difficult decision to suspend the search and resume at first light.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: One dead, two injured in avalanche near Blackcomb Glacier

Not long afterward the man turned up, having walked himself out of the area to where his vehicle was.

Paramedics were assessing his condition Friday evening.

Click to play video 'Lost B.C. snowmobiler praised for ‘spot on’ survival response' Lost B.C. snowmobiler praised for ‘spot on’ survival response
Lost B.C. snowmobiler praised for ‘spot on’ survival response – Jan 17, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Search and RescueSearchmissing skierLost SkierSquamish RescueBackcountry skiersquamish search
Flyers
More weekly flyers