Traffic

1 taken to hospital after collision with Edmonton police van

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted February 12, 2021 5:09 pm
One person was taken to hospital after a collision between an SUV and a marked police van on Feb. 12, 2021.
One person was taken to hospital after a collision between an SUV and a marked police van on Feb. 12, 2021. Morris Gamblin/Global News

A civilian was taken to hospital Friday afternoon after a collision between the vehicle they were driving and a marked police van.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, the collision occurred at around 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of 115 Avenue and 82 Street.

While police didn’t say how serious the collision was, they did say the driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A police officer suffered a minor injury, a news release said.

The collision closed the intersection and, as of about 2:15 p.m., police expected the intersection to be closed for “several hours.”

Police did not say how long the investigation was expected to take.

