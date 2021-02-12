1 taken to hospital after collision with Edmonton police van

A civilian was taken to hospital Friday afternoon after a collision between the vehicle they were driving and a marked police van.
According to the Edmonton Police Service, the collision occurred at around 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of 115 Avenue and 82 Street.
While police didn’t say how serious the collision was, they did say the driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.
A police officer suffered a minor injury, a news release said.
The collision closed the intersection and, as of about 2:15 p.m., police expected the intersection to be closed for “several hours.”
Police did not say how long the investigation was expected to take.
