What’s open and closed in Barrie for Family Day 2021 amid the COVID-19 lockdown

Family Day in Barrie, Ont., will be celebrated differently this year as the city will still be under Ontario’s stay-at-home order on Feb. 15.

Under the stay-at-home order, people are required to remain at home, except if they’re grocery shopping, going to a pharmacy, accessing health-care services, exercising or going to work if they can’t work from home.

One day after Family Day, on Feb. 16, the stay-at-home-order will be lifted in Simcoe Muskoka and the region will return to the red-control zone under Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework, which was first introduced in November 2020.

Before the stay-at-home order lifts, here’s what to expect on Feb. 15:

Food and drink

All Zehrs, Sobeys, FreshCo, Metro, No Frills and Loblaws grocery stores will be closed in Barrie.

All restaurants are closed for indoor and outdoor dining as a result of the stay-at-home order, but some will be open for takeout and delivery. Customers should call the restaurant in advance to make sure it’s open for takeout and delivery.

All Beer Store locations and LCBO stores will be closed.

Shopping

Some pharmacies will be open, but patrons should call in advance to confirm the exact operating hours.

Georgian Mall and Upper Canada Mall will be closed.

TangerOutlets Cookstown is closed due to the stay-at-home-order, although some stores are offering curbside pickup. Customers should call the stores in advance to confirm their Family Day hours.

People can also call any independent business deemed essential for their Family Day hours.

Museum and theatres

All movie theatres in Barrie will be closed as a result of the stay-at-home-order.

The Simcoe County Museum and MacLaren Art Centre will also be closed to the public.

Transit

Go Transit and Barrie Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Waste collection

There will be no garbage, organics or recycling collection in Barrie on Family Day. Collection during the week of the holiday will occur one day later for the rest of the week.

City services

Barrie’s recreation centres and city hall are all closed due to Ontario’s stay-at-home order.

Activities

For outdoor exercise, Barrie’s parks, trails and outdoor rinks remain open. People who visit these places are reminded to follow all the necessary public health and safety measures.

Between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., the MacLaren Art Centre will host a free virtual Family Day event as part of the city’s Hello Winter 2021 programming. Registration is required in advance for the online MacLaren Art Centre Family Day event. Families can also view other activities on the City of Barrie’s website.

