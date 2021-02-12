Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Vidéotron says services gradually resuming after outages across Quebec

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
A Videotron store is pictured on Sainte-Catherine Street West in downtown Montreal, Que.
A Videotron store is pictured on Sainte-Catherine Street West in downtown Montreal, Que. Benson Cook / Global News

Vidéotron says its services are gradually resuming following widespread outages Friday afternoon in some parts of Quebec.

In an update around 3:40 p.m., the telecommunications company took to social media to thank customers for their patience.

Earlier in the afternoon, Vidéotron said it was experiencing “technical problems” with some of its services. Teams were working on resolving the issue for more than two hours.

READ MORE: Rogers agrees to cancel Ontario senior’s $1,200 disputed cable, phone bill

A spokesperson for the company said in a statement to Global News that the outage began at 1:06 p.m. Friday. The issue affected both internet and mobile internet services across the province.

Trending Stories

Vidéotron did not specify how many customers were affected by the outages nor did it say what led to the services going down.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Myanmar coup: Thousands march in Yangon against military coup as junta shuts down internet' Myanmar coup: Thousands march in Yangon against military coup as junta shuts down internet
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
QuebecorVideotronQuebec companyQuebec internet outagesQuebec internet servicesVideotron outageVideotron services
Flyers
More weekly flyers