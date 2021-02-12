Vidéotron says services gradually resuming after outages across Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

Vidéotron says its services are gradually resuming following widespread outages Friday afternoon in some parts of Quebec.

In an update around 3:40 p.m., the telecommunications company took to social media to thank customers for their patience.

Earlier in the afternoon, Vidéotron said it was experiencing “technical problems” with some of its services. Teams were working on resolving the issue for more than two hours.

A spokesperson for the company said in a statement to Global News that the outage began at 1:06 p.m. Friday. The issue affected both internet and mobile internet services across the province.

Vidéotron did not specify how many customers were affected by the outages nor did it say what led to the services going down.

