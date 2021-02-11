Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Rogers agrees to cancel Ontario senior’s $1,200 disputed cable, phone bill

By Sean O'Shea Global News
Posted February 11, 2021 7:14 pm
Click to play video 'Rogers waives $1,200 cable bill for 91-year-old long-term care resident' Rogers waives $1,200 cable bill for 91-year-old long-term care resident
WATCH ABOVE: Rogers Communications has finally waived a $1,200 bill sent to a 91-year-old resident of a long-term care home. At issue: what happened after Gladys Meffen’s daughter cancelled her mother’s cable and wireless services. As Seán O’Shea reports, the family contacted Global News for help.

Disputing a phone or cable bill during normal times can be challenging enough. During a pandemic, Brenda Patton says she found it overwhelming.

“I called you out of frustration,” Patton told Global News, a year after initially cancelling her mother’s cable television and telephone service with Rogers.

Patton’s mother, Gladys Meffen, lives in a long-term care home in Shelburne, Ont. The 91-year-old suffers from dementia and was moved into the home after a fall in 2019 in which she broke her hip and wrist.

Read more: Customer takes axe to modem at Ontario Bell store after claiming poor service

In February of 2020, Patton called Rogers to cancel her mother’s service. She says Meffen was no longer watching TV in her room and she was in no condition to get up on her own to answer her phone.

Story continues below advertisement

But because of the pandemic, Patton says she was not permitted to enter the home to retrieve the Rogers equipment. The telecommunications company was also not able to go into the facility.

Meffen was still billed for the unreturned equipment.

In April, with Meffen confined to her room at the height of the pandemic and still being billed for equipment that no one could retrieve to return, Patton called Rogers back and asked that the television be turned back on.

In July, according to a phone call with a Rogers representative, Patton acknowledged the television was working to play music. Later, Patton said she became aware that the television service was not working because it had not been reconnected properly. She asked that her mother not be billed for services she was not able to access.

When Patton was allowed to visit in the fall, she retrieved the Rogers equipment and shipped it back to the company

Trending Stories

Read more: Senior hit with $24,000 bill after propane company allegedly destroys driveway

However, as of February this year, her mother’s cable and phone bill account had ballooned to $1,183.58.

Patton says she was shocked when, after the second wave of pandemic restrictions lifted, she was finally able to visit to find the Rogers bills piling up in the room.

Story continues below advertisement

“We found out that they got the equipment back last August and were still billing her,” said Patton.

Patton and her husband sought resolution from Rogers.

An advisor with the company’s office of the president agreed to reduce the bill by 50 per cent after an investigation.

“We have now exhausted all options for resolution of your complaint,” the letter read.

Click to play video 'The New Reality: Businesses change how they deliver, serve customer during coronavirus' The New Reality: Businesses change how they deliver, serve customer during coronavirus
The New Reality: Businesses change how they deliver, serve customer during coronavirus – Jul 13, 2020

But Patton and her husband Gary believed 91-year-old Meffen shouldn’t pay anything, arguing she had not received the services promised.

“We need somebody who can fight for us,” Gary said in an interview.

When Global News contacted Rogers the company immediately launched another investigation. Within two days, Rogers responded by eliminating Meffen’s bill entirely.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want to be there for our customers when they need us most,” said Eric Agius, Rogers chief customer officer in a written statement.

Read more: Bell admits ‘error’ after it charged customer $6,474.17 when he went over data limit

Agius contacted Brenda personally to offer support and “my commitment that we will use this experience to take any necessary steps to improve our customer experience.’

Brenda said she told Agius that she was disappointed in how the company handled her case. But she says she was delighted to receive not one, but two apologies from Rogers: from a head office representative and Agius directly.

She also thanked Global News for putting her case to the company.

“It took a whole year to get to this. I couldn’t do it on my own. It took you just over 24 hours.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusConsumer SOSInternetRogersRogers WirelessBill Disputecable serviceCustomer Complaintcustomer accountrogers billrogers complaint
Flyers
More weekly flyers