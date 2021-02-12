Waterloo Region surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 case mark

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region has now had more than 10,000 people test positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic first struck the area last March.

Waterloo Public Health reported 58 new positive tests for the coronavirus Friday, raising the total number of cases in the area to 10,012.

With that announcement, the seven day average of new COVID-19 cases rises to 50 per day.

At the same time, the agency reported another 43 people have been cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 9,380.

One new COVID-19-related death was reported by the agency, pushing the death toll for the area to 215.

There have now been six deaths reported over the past few days and 12 in the month of February.

We are back up to 409 active COVID-19 cases including 33 people who are in area hospitals, eight of which are in intensive care.

There have now been 22,433 vaccinations given in the area with 8,875 people having received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

There are now 33 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Waterloo Region after new ones were reported at Waterloo school program, in a congregate setting and at Briarfield Gardens in Kitchener.

Two other outbreaks came to an end: at Twin Oaks of Maryhill in Woolwich and Parkwood Mennonite in Waterloo.

Elsewhere, the Ontario government reported 1,076 new coronavirus cases on Friday, but issues with data Toronto means there is an underreporting of cases again.

It was also reported that 18 people died since Thursday morning, bringing the total number of people in the province who have died in connection with the pandemic to 6,632.

–With files from Global News’ Jess Patton