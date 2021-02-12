Man charged after 90-year-old Calgary woman sexually assaulted

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault after Calgary police say a man broke into an elderly woman’s home and sexually assaulted her.

At around 11 p.m. on Jan. 1, officers were called to a home in northwest Calgary after 90-year-old woman reported a man entered her apartment and sexually assaulted her.

“This was a shocking and heinous crime committed on a vulnerable member of our community,” Staff Sgt. Michelle Doyle said in a Friday news release.

“We will continue to ensure the victim has access to supports to help them through this difficult time.” Tweet This

Duran Ross Buffalo faces a total of seven charges, which include aggravated sexual assault, break and enter to commit aggravated sexual assault and assault of a police officer.

Calgary police reminded victims they can report sexual assault to police by calling 403-266-1234 and there is no time limit on how long a victim has to report a sexual assault in Canada.