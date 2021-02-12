Menu

Crime

Man charged after 90-year-old Calgary woman sexually assaulted

By Tiffany Lizée Global News
Posted February 12, 2021 3:30 pm
Calgary Police Service file
Duran Ross Buffalo, 36, faces a total of seven charges against him. File/Global News

A 36-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault after Calgary police say a man broke into an elderly woman’s home and sexually assaulted her.

Read more: Calgary soccer club director charged with sexually assaulting 3 teens

At around 11 p.m. on Jan. 1, officers were called to a home in northwest Calgary after 90-year-old woman reported a man entered her apartment and sexually assaulted her.

“This was a shocking and heinous crime committed on a vulnerable member of our community,” Staff Sgt. Michelle Doyle said in a Friday news release.

Trending Stories

“We will continue to ensure the victim has access to supports to help them through this difficult time.”

Tweet This

Read more: Calgary police investigating 15 reported sexual assaults on women walking alone

Duran Ross Buffalo faces a total of seven charges, which include aggravated sexual assault, break and enter to commit aggravated sexual assault and assault of a police officer.

Calgary police reminded victims they can report sexual assault to police by calling 403-266-1234 and there is no time limit on how long a victim has to report a sexual assault in Canada.

Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceSexual AssaultCalgary PoliceCalgary sexual assaults90-year-old womanDuran Ross Buffalosexual assault senior
