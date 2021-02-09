Calgary man charged with sexually assaulting 3 teens

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man has been charged with sexually assaulting three teens — two under the age of 16 and one under 18 — in three incidents dating back to November of last year.

According to police, the three young girls all reported being approached from behind by a stranger and touched sexually.

The girls were in the areas of West Hillhurst, Thorncliffe and Huntington Hills when they were groped, police said. The incidents happened in November, January and as recently as this month.

Police said a lengthy investigation led to the arrest of 34-year-old Bogdan Botezatu on Friday.

He’s been charged with three counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference with someone younger than 16, and one count of wearing a disguise while committing a crime.

Botezatu is scheduled to appear in court on March 1.

Anyone with information about this incidents is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.