Winnipeg police will be providing an update on a summer homicide Friday afternoon.

The incident took place July 23, 2020, at a Petro-Canada station at Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue.

Ryan Kelly Legary, 43, was Winnipeg’s 23rd homicide victim of last year.

Police will speak to media at 1 p.m.

