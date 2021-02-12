SIU clears Waterloo police officer of wrongdoing in case of woman’s broken foot

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared Waterloo Regional Police officers of any wrongdoing in connection with the detainment of a woman in the city of Waterloo last summer.

The province’s police watchdog says the incident began on June 2, 2020, when officers were called to a business on Union Street in Waterloo.

The officers found a woman passed out in the store. Paramedics were called but the woman refused treatment so the officers chose to transport her home rather than leave her in the business.

When they got to her home in Waterloo, she did not have her keys, so one officer went looking to see if a backdoor was open. At that moment, the SIU says the woman stepped off her landing and fell onto her lawn, breaking her foot.

Police placed her under arrest at that point for her safety but she was released after being transported to hospital to get treatment.

A month later, the SIU says the woman was at a police station for another matter when she told a civilian technician her leg had been broken when it was stepped on by a police officer.

This prompted the SIU to be called in to investigate the situation.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.