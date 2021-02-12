Much of Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region will be closed amid pandemic on Family Day

Send this page to someone via email

Monday will be a day off for most Ontarians as the province celebrates Family Day, the second long weekend of 2021.

Despite the Ford government moving some regions into a phased reopening on Wednesday, Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara will remain in lockdown next week amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, Hamilton’s mayor gave residents a stark reminder to “not let their guard down” during their time off on Monday.

“So remember, a reminder that it is illegal to gather with those outside your household and indoors while we remain under the stay-at-home order and that will certainly still exist on Monday,” said Fred Eisenberger during a pandemic briefing on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The mayor didn’t rule out some activities such as ice skating, walking or hiking on city trails with social distancing and masking as a component of any activity.

Paul Johnson, director of the city’s emergency operations centre, echoed the sentiments, saying that even through the holiday, the city will be procuring officers to carry out enforcement of the province’s coronavirus rules.

“You’re only getting together with people in your own household. If you’re single or if you’re a single parent, then the exclusive household that you’ve been partnering up with throughout the stay-at-home order absolutely can connect there. But for everybody else, there are no parties, there are no gatherings,” Johnson said.

For those who will venture out on Monday, the city is reminding the public that there will be closures above and beyond what has been restricted by the province’s lockdown orders.

Here’s a list of some things to know in regard to what will and not be operating in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region on the holiday.

Hamilton

Administrative offices: Offices are closed until further notice as part of Ontario’s stay-at-home order.

Licensing and By-Law Services: licensing and by-law phone queue line will be closed on Monday. Service will resume on Tuesday.

Green bin, garbage and recycling: No collection on Monday. Pickup will be one day later if it falls on or after the holiday. The city says all materials must be at the curb by 7 a.m.​ Community Recycling Centres and Transfer Stations will be closed.

Story continues below advertisement

HSR Bus: Buses will operate on regular Sunday/holiday service on Monday.

ATS DARTS: Run on a holiday schedule (6:30 to 12:30 a.m.) All subscription trips on DARTS, with the exception of dialysis, are cancelled for Feb. 15. If passengers need to travel, they must make an advance reservation to do so.

Ontario Works: The program, including the Special Supports, will be closed. Phone service will resume on Tuesday.

Recreation centres: Closed until further notice as part of Ontario’s stay-at-home order.

Hamilton civic museums: Closed until further notice as part of Ontario’s stay-at-home order.

Tourism Hamilton visitor information centre: Closed until further notice as part of Ontario’s stay-at-home order.

Hamilton Public Library: All HPL branches are closed amid the stay-at-home order. For information on what services are operating visit, the library’s website at hpl.ca.

Social services: Housing services, as well as the Career Development Centre and Special Supports, will be closed on Family Day.

Senior centres: Closed until further notice as part of Ontario’s stay-at-home order.

Arenas: Closed until further notice as part of Ontario’s stay-at-home order.

Animal services: Closed on Monday.

Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Mount Hope: Closed until further notice as part of Ontario’s stay-at-home order.

Burlington

Government offices such as city hall, municipal offices and facilities until further notice as part of Ontario’s stay-at-home order.

Story continues below advertisement

Administrative services, including parks, roads and forestry, will be closed on Family Day. Only snow removal and urgent services will be provided.

Animal Shelter and Control will be closed to the public due to COVID-19. Emergencies can be called into 905-335-3030.

Most city pools, arenas and community centres are all closed until further notice as part of Ontario’s stay-at-home order.

Some outdoor recreation facilities will be open, weather permitting. Visit burlington.ca/outdoorplay for more information.

Halton Provincial Offences Court will be closed on Monday.

Free parking is available in the downtown core in municipal lots, on-street and in the parking garage. The Waterfront parking lots (east and west) do not provide free parking on statutory holidays. No on-street parking is permitted during a snow event or for 24 hours after the snow event has been declared over.

Burlington Transit will operate a holiday schedule on Monday. The downtown transit terminal, specialized dispatch and the administration office will be closed.

Story continues below advertisement

Niagara Region

Government offices, including city hall, the Enterprise Centre and administration offices are all closed on Family Day as part of Ontario’s stay-at-home order.

The parks, recreation and culture services administration offices are all closed on Feb. 15 as part of Ontario’s stay-at-home order.

Community centres, all older adult centres and arenas are all closed on Family Day as part of Ontario’s stay-at-home order.

There is outdoor skating at Partridge Park, St. Patrick’s Park, and Port Dalhousie Lions Park. Supervision and COVID-19 safety rules will apply.

St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre are all closed on Family Day as part of Ontario’s stay-at-home order.

Story continues below advertisement

FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre is closed as part of Ontario’s stay-at-home order.

St. Catharines Transit and Niagara Falls Transit will both operate on a holiday schedule for Family Day.

Welland Transit, Niagara Region and Welland will have no daytime or evening service.

Shopping

Canada Post: Outlets will be open on Feb 15. Standard mail collection and delivery will take place on Family Day.

Grocery stores: Major grocery stores like Fortinos, Metro, Fresh Co. and No Frills will be closed on Monday.

Shoppers Drug Mart: Many locations will be open on Feb. 15, but not all. Family day hours can be seen on the Shoppers store locator map.

Malls: All major shopping centres in Hamilton, Burlington, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls are closed as part of Ontario’s stay-at-home order.

Walmart: Most Walmarts will be closed on Feb 15. However, Niagara Falls Supercentre will be open on Family day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Alcohol

The Beer Store: All stores are closed on Monday.

LCBO: All stores are closed on Feb 15.