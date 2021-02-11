Menu

Canada

Burlington company fined $90K for 2019 workplace accident

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 11, 2021 9:57 am
A Burlington company has been fined $90,000 by the Ontario government in connection with a May 2019 workplace accident.

The incident happened almost two years ago at Cogent Power Inc., an electrical transmission equipment company on Laurentian Drive.

The ministry of labour says a worker became caught in a four-piston hydraulic table press that had not been equipped with a guard or device to prevent access to a pinch point, required by law.

Investigators say a trainer dropped a glove near the machine and was hurt when he attempted to retrieve it the same time a trainee activated the press.

The trainer was transported to hospital with a serious injury, according to the ministry.

A justice also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge which will be earmarked for a provincial fund to assist victims of crime.

