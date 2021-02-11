Menu

Person dead after truck rollover on Highway 427 in Etobicoke

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 11, 2021 7:20 pm
The scene of the rollover on Highway 427 Thursday.
The scene of the rollover on Highway 427 Thursday. Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say a person is dead after a vehicle rollover on Highway 427 in Etobicoke on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the northbound collector lanes near Rathburn Road at 5 p.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the collector lanes of the highway were closed after a delivery truck rolled over.

Schmidt said one person was pronounced dead.

Further information regarding the victim and what led to the incident was not immediately available.

