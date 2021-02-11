Menu

Crime

Ottawa police on-scene at Dalhousie Street shooting

By Craig Lord Global News
Ottawa police say one person was shot near the ByWard Market on Thursday afternoon.
Ottawa police say one person was shot near the ByWard Market on Thursday afternoon. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A person was shot near the ByWard Market on Thursday afternoon, according to Ottawa police, with no one yet in custody.

A police spokesperson said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Dalhousie Street, near the intersection with Rideau Street, at 3:09 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

One person suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, a spokesperson with the Ottawa Paramedic Service confirmed.

Trending Stories

The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition, the spokesperson said.

Residents are asked to avoid the area and road closures are in effect.

The City of Ottawa said Dalhousie Street is closed between Rideau and Besserer streets, while Besserer is reduced to one lane of alternating traffic between Waller and Nicholas streets.

The area in question is close to the Rideau Centre, the ByWard Market and is just a few blocks east of Parliament Hill.

Editor’s note: This story was updated shortly after publishing to clarify the site of the shooting.

— More to come…

