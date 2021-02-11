Ottawa police on-scene at Dalhousie Street shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A person was shot near the ByWard Market on Thursday afternoon, according to Ottawa police, with no one yet in custody.

A police spokesperson said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Dalhousie Street, near the intersection with Rideau Street, at 3:09 p.m.

Ottawa Police responding to a shooting incident in the 400 block of Dalhousie Street. A person suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries. There is no suspect in custody. Road closures are in effect in the vicinity, please avoid the area. #Ottnews — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 11, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

One person suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, a spokesperson with the Ottawa Paramedic Service confirmed.

The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition, the spokesperson said.

Residents are asked to avoid the area and road closures are in effect.

The City of Ottawa said Dalhousie Street is closed between Rideau and Besserer streets, while Besserer is reduced to one lane of alternating traffic between Waller and Nicholas streets.

The area in question is close to the Rideau Centre, the ByWard Market and is just a few blocks east of Parliament Hill.

Editor’s note: This story was updated shortly after publishing to clarify the site of the shooting.

— More to come…