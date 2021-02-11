Anchors failed to deploy during B.C. ferry’s ‘hard landing’ at Tsawwassen terminal: TSB

A collision between a BC Ferries vessel and concrete pilings at the Tsawwassen terminal was a result of the anchors failing to deploy, a Transportation Safety Board investigation has found.
The crash happened as the Spirit of Vancouver Island was arriving at the terminal around 4:30 p.m. on April 18.
According to investigators, the ferry failed to respond to a helm control as it was pulling into Berth 3 at the terminal, prompting the captain to order crew to drop anchors.
But when the bridge crew pressed the button to release first one, then both of the anchors, the remote system failed to respond, the report said.
The ferry ended up striking a concrete abutment at a speed of 5.4 knots.
Passengers on board were left stranded as the crew conducted a damage assessment — some disembarking nearly four and a half hours later.
There were no immediate reports of injuries, but two crew members and a passenger reported minor injuries the following day.
The TSB investigation was unable to determine why the anchors failed to deploy.
BC Ferries has since updated its anchor stowage and release training and protocols, the agency said.
