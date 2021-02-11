Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: 133 total COVID-19 U.K. variant cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 11, 2021 5:34 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario’s tiered lockdown system allows for total shutdown if numbers warrant' Coronavirus: Ontario’s tiered lockdown system allows for total shutdown if numbers warrant
WATCH: Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Williams said that while Ontario's colour-coded tiered lockdown system was intended to allow a slow, regional approach to tackling the spread of COVID-19, the system does allow for an immediate return to full lockdown if certain red flag indicators are identified by public health officials.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed there’s a total of 133 cases of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7. variant, which was first discovered in the U.K., in the region, while 93 total people have screened positive for a “variant of concern.”

Testing is still underway to determine the exact COVID-19 variant strain for the 93 cases.

Read more: Ontario government reports 945 new coronavirus cases, 18 new deaths

On Thursday, the health unit confirmed 34 new coronavirus cases and two additional COVID-19 deaths.

Eighteen of the new cases are in Barrie, while six are in Innisfil and five are in Bradford. The rest are in Collingwood, Essa, New Tecumseth, Oro-Medonte and Springwater.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Fifteen of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while six are community-acquired and five are outbreak-related. The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Of the health unit’s total 5,844 COVID-19 cases, 84 per cent — or 4,916 — have recovered, while 30 people remain in hospital.

Read more: Ontario government ‘regrets’ error that led to false claim of COVID-19 vaccinations in LTC homes

On Wednesday, a total of 1,055 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the region. There have been 24,121 coronavirus vaccine doses given in Simcoe Muskoka in total.

There are also currently 24 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at 14 institutional settings, six workplaces, two educational settings, one congregate setting and one community setting.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 945 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial case count up to 282,511, including 6,614 deaths. The province noted there were issues with data in Toronto, meaning there was an under-reporting of cases.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Experts say COVID-19 variants means more urgency needed to prevent third wave' Coronavirus: Experts say COVID-19 variants means more urgency needed to prevent third wave
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaSimcoe Muskoka District Health UnitSimcoe Muskoka COVID-19Simcoe Muskoka coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers