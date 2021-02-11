Menu

Crime

2 kilos of meth seized in Saskatchewan during traffic stop

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 11, 2021 4:23 pm
The Saskatchewan RCMP said they seized two kilograms of meth on Feb. 9, 2021, after stopping a speeding vehicle on Highway 16 near Maidstone.
The Saskatchewan RCMP said they seized two kilograms of meth on Feb. 9, 2021, after stopping a speeding vehicle on Highway 16 near Maidstone. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

A driver heading into Saskatchewan from Alberta last week is facing more than a speeding ticket after police said he had two kilograms of meth in his vehicle.

The vehicle was speeding and swerving over the shoulder line while travelling east on Highway 16 near Maidstone on Feb. 9, the RCMP said.

Read more: Yorkton, Sask., RCMP charge 2 after seizing 165g of cocaine

Officers said a substance believed to be cocaine was in plain view while they were talking with the driver, who was arrested.

A search of the vehicle turned up 104 grams of suspected cocaine and two kilograms of meth — of which, police said, 20,000 average doses of meth could be made.

Police said they also seized cannabis and Canadian currency.

Read more: Drugs, cash discovered hidden in vehicle: Corman Park police

Sean Ingram, 44, from Edmonton is charged with possession of meth and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of illicit cannabis and possession of the proceeds of crime.

He was scheduled to make his first court appearance on April 27 in Lloydminster.

Click to play video 'Saskatoon’s crystal meth response plan hampered by COVID-19 pandemic' Saskatoon’s crystal meth response plan hampered by COVID-19 pandemic
Saskatoon’s crystal meth response plan hampered by COVID-19 pandemic – Jan 29, 2021
