2 kilos of meth seized in Saskatchewan during traffic stop

A driver heading into Saskatchewan from Alberta last week is facing more than a speeding ticket after police said he had two kilograms of meth in his vehicle.

The vehicle was speeding and swerving over the shoulder line while travelling east on Highway 16 near Maidstone on Feb. 9, the RCMP said.

Officers said a substance believed to be cocaine was in plain view while they were talking with the driver, who was arrested.

A search of the vehicle turned up 104 grams of suspected cocaine and two kilograms of meth — of which, police said, 20,000 average doses of meth could be made.

Police said they also seized cannabis and Canadian currency.

Sean Ingram, 44, from Edmonton is charged with possession of meth and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of illicit cannabis and possession of the proceeds of crime.

He was scheduled to make his first court appearance on April 27 in Lloydminster.

