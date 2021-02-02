Man charged in major drug bust north of Biggar, Sask. tentatively headed to trial

Send this page to someone via email

A trial is tentatively set for a man charged in a major drug bust north of Biggar, Sask., last year where an RCMP officer was shot.

Kurt Miller, 39, is facing charges in North Battleford provincial court in connection to the incident in the RM of Glenside in May 2020.

Miller’s matter will be brought before the court again on Feb. 18, 2021, to confirm a trial date of May 10 to 13, 2021.

Regina police arrested Miller during a traffic stop in May 2020. The next day, Mitch Hutchinson, 49, was arrested on Miller’s rural property 27 kilometres north of Biggar after police obtained a search warrant.

Story continues below advertisement

During the traffic stop by Regina police, Miller was charged with trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine. He was also charged with possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and breach of probation.

As a result of the rural property search near Biggar, Miller was charged with numerous drug-related offences including possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, alazopram (Xanax), gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), Iysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) for the purpose of trafficking, possessing proceeds of crime over $5,000 and 16 firearms-related charges.

Hutchinson was charged with possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, alazopram (Xanax), gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) for the purpose of trafficking, trafficking marijuana, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, and 18 firearms-related offences.

During the search of the rural property — including two outbuildings and two vehicles — police said they seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, GHB, Xanax pills and LSD.

A semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun, a sawed-off double-barrel shotgun, a spent anti-tank weapon, a revolver and body armour were also seized, police said, along with $16,080 in Canadian currency, money counters, eight cell phones, computers, tablets, and packaging for drugs.

In July 2020, Hutchinson was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Story continues below advertisement

Miller also has an appearance in Regina court on Feb. 11, 2021, on drug and weapons charges in separate incidents out of Regina and Lumsden.

The charges against Miller haven’t been proven in court.