3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo region, pandemic total reaches 214

Waterloo Public Health reported three new COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, lifting the death toll in the area since the pandemic began to 214.

So far in 2021, there have been 48 COVID-19-related deaths including 10 reported over the first 11 days of February.

Two of the three new deaths reported Thursday were connected to COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term-care homes.

One of the new deaths involved a resident of Chartwell Westmount in Kitchener, where 17 people have now suffered COVID-19-related deaths since an outbreak began on Dec. 27.

The other was the first connected to an outbreak at St Lukes Place in Cambridge where an outbreak was declared on Jan. 21.

These are two of the 32 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Waterloo Region.

One new outbreak was declared at Waterloo Infant Toddler Daycare while others in a congregate setting and another at Cobble Creek Residence in Kitchener were declared over.

Waterloo Public Health reported 68 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Thursday, lifting the total number of cases in the area to 9,954.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases now sits at 48.9.

There were also 48 more people cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 9,337.

There are now 396 active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region including 35 who are in area hospitals as a result of the virus, nine of which are intensive care.

The Ontario government is reporting 945 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, but issues with data in Toronto means there is an underreporting of cases.

It was also reported that 18 people died since Wednesday morning, bringing the total number of pandemic-related fatalities in the province to 6,614. Of the total number of deaths to date, 3,769 have been long-term care home residents.

According to the latest provincial data, 112 cases were recorded in Toronto, 258 in Peel Region, 116 in York Region, 63 in Ottawa and 46 in Hamilton.

–With files from Global News’ Nick Westoll