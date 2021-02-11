Saskatchewan reports zero new coronavirus deaths for 1st time in nearly a month

Saskatchewan’s coronavirus-related death toll remained static for the first time in almost a month.

The last time zero COVID-19 deaths were reported was on Jan. 14 – when there were 203. There have been 348 of these deaths in Saskatchewan to date, according to a press release from the provincial government.

According to Thursday’s update, there were 114 new cases with the overall infection total in Saskatchewan now at 25,957. The new seven-day average of daily cases is down to 182, which is the lowest since Jan. 3, and down roughly 43 per cent from its peak on Jan. 12.

Health officials said most of the new cases are located in the Saskatoon zone (52), followed by Regina (17), north west (15), far north west (5), far north central (4), central east (4), south central (4), far north east (3), north central (3), north east (3), central west (2) as well as one each in south west and south east (1).

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 187 patients with COVID-19 — 163 are receiving inpatient care and 24 are in intensive care.

Active cases, which are total cases less recoveries and deaths, now sit at 1,935 Saskatchewan, according to the press release. This is the lowest number since 1,928 were reported on Nov. 16, 2020.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to a total of 23,674 following 147 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, COVID-19 tests carried out in Saskatchewan now total 535,393 since the first case was reported in the province in March 2020.

A total of 10,368 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

Premier Scott Moe and Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, are expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 3 p.m.

