City of Regina extends outdoor rink operations to March 7

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina is extending its operations of 17 outdoor ice rinks and the speed skating oval.

Outdoor rinks are typically maintained until Feb. 21 of each year, but that is being pushed to March 7.

“This year, as part of an expanded slate of safe and accessible winter fun activities, the City is pleased to extend rink maintenance for our residents,” the city said in a press release issued Thursday.

“This includes flooding, blading, and access to warm-up shelters. As always, outdoor rink maintenance is weather dependent. Warm weather may prevent flooding from continuing and require rinks to be closed. “

Story continues below advertisement

The city reminds residents that all rinks and warm-up shacks have capacity limits, aligning with provincial public health orders. It also says you should stay home if you feel sick.

For more information visit the Regina website.

0:16 Mosaic Stadium’s outdoor rink opens to public Mosaic Stadium’s outdoor rink opens to public – Dec 31, 2020