Canada

City of Regina extends outdoor rink operations to March 7

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Regina's outdoor rinks opened on Dec. 24.
Regina residents will have access to the city's outdoor rinks and the speed skating oval until March 7. File / Global News

The City of Regina is extending its operations of 17 outdoor ice rinks and the speed skating oval.

Outdoor rinks are typically maintained until Feb. 21 of each year, but that is being pushed to March 7.

Read more: On-ice capacity at Mosaic Stadium’s outdoor rink increases to 50 people

“This year, as part of an expanded slate of safe and accessible winter fun activities, the City is pleased to extend rink maintenance for our residents,” the city said in a press release issued Thursday.

“This includes flooding, blading, and access to warm-up shelters. As always, outdoor rink maintenance is weather dependent. Warm weather may prevent flooding from continuing and require rinks to be closed. “

Read more: Outdoor rink aims to get Kipling, Sask. residents skating through Christmas season

The city reminds residents that all rinks and warm-up shacks have capacity limits, aligning with provincial public health orders. It also says you should stay home if you feel sick.

For more information visit the Regina website.

Click to play video 'Mosaic Stadium’s outdoor rink opens to public' Mosaic Stadium’s outdoor rink opens to public
Mosaic Stadium’s outdoor rink opens to public – Dec 31, 2020
Saskatchewan NewsWinterCity of ReginaRegina NewsSpeed SkatingOutdoor RinksIce RinksWarm-up Shelters
