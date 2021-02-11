Cineplex to open Nova Scotia and New Brunswick theatres on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Cineplex has announced it is reopening theatres in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick after a months-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This Friday, N.S. and N.B. theatres will reopen at 50 per cent capacity to a maximum of 100 guests per auditorium.

“We are excited to safely welcome our guests back to theatres across the province for some much-deserved fun and escape,” Daniel Séguin, senior vice-president of operations of Cineplex, said in a news release.

Enhanced cleaning measures will also be in place. The company says touchpoints are to be wiped down every 30 minutes or less by staff. A deep cleaning of auditoriums will completed every evening.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, patrons are asked to arrive no more than 15 minutes before showtime to allow for physical distancing in the lobby areas.

“Our Box Office is closed. We encourage using one of our contactless purchase and entry methods, which also let you reserve the best available seats in advance,” Cineplex said on its website.

Tickets will be available for purchase in person at self-serve kiosks. As for food and drinks, the company says limited concessions are available.

More information on Cineplex’s measures for COVID-19 is available on the company’s website.

Several highly anticipated movies will play at reopening.

“Cineplex will be showing highly anticipated new releases including Judas and The Black Messiah, The Little Things, Land, The Croods 2: A New Age, and Wonder Woman 1984.”

4:53 What’s streaming: Top shows and movies in February What’s streaming: Top shows and movies in February

Theatres opening on Feb. 12 in Nova Scotia include:

Story continues below advertisement

Scotiabank Theatre Halifax

Cineplex Cinemas Lower Sackville

Cineplex Cinemas New Minas

Cineplex Cinemas Park Lane

Cineplex Cinemas Bridgewater

Cineplex Cinemas Dartmouth Crossing

Cineplex Cinemas New Glasgow

Cineplex Cinemas Truro

Cineplex Cinemas Amherst

Cineplex Cinemas Sydney

Cineplex Cinemas Yarmouth

In addition, Playdium Dartmouth, a new entertainment centre by Dartmouth Crossing, will open on Feb. 16.

The release says it contains “over 90 state-of-the-art amusement and video games, bowling, and virtual reality.”

Theatres opening on Feb. 12 in New Brunswick include:

Cineplex Cinemas Dieppe

Cineplex Cinemas Trinity Drive

Theatres in Fredericton, Saint John and Miramichi will remain open.