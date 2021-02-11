Menu

Crime

Yorkton, Sask., RCMP charge 2 after seizing 165g of cocaine

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
File photo of cocaine.
As a result of a search, Yorkton RCMP located 243 individual bags of cocaine weighing 165.8 grams and $750 in Canadian currency. File / Getty Images

The RCMP says it’s charged two people after seizing about 165 grams of cocaine and $750 in cash from a home in Yorkton, Sask.

Read more: More than 8,000 g of meth, fentanyl, cocaine seized in Regina, 2 charged, police say

Members of the Yorkton RCMP and its municipal general investigative section executed a search warrant inside an apartment on Russell Drive on Feb. 5.

Erin Watson, 23, of Yorkton and Gray Hae, 18, of Edmonton are both facing charges that include possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

Read more: Man faces drug trafficking, weapon charges after Regina police find meth, knife in car

Watson is scheduled to appear in Yorkton provincial court on March 15.

Hae remained in custody and appeared in Yorkton provincial court on Feb. 8. Police say he was released on bail and will be back in court on March 1.

