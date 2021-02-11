Menu

Health

Strathcona County to reopen Millennium Place wellness centre Feb. 16

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted February 11, 2021 12:43 pm
Click to play video 'Hinshaw urges caution as restrictions ease in Alberta' Hinshaw urges caution as restrictions ease in Alberta
As Alberta added an additional five deaths and 269 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said that officials have also recorded an additional 25 variant cases of the virus since Friday. Julia Wong has details from the Monday update.

Starting next week, Strathcona County will be opening one of its wellness centres for one-on-one training.

The Millennium Place wellness centre will be open again on Feb. 16.

Read more: City of Edmonton to reopen some city arenas, facilities Thursday

Anyone looking to take advantage of one-on-one training will need to book an appointment with Millennium Place.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

County-approved trainers will also need to book their one-on-one training sessions and Strathcona County said it will work directly with approved trainers to coordinate and confirm booking requirements.

Click to play video 'Two UCP MLAs publicly question pandemic restrictions' Two UCP MLAs publicly question pandemic restrictions
Two UCP MLAs publicly question pandemic restrictions

Restricted access for minor sports organizations to use select pools, arenas and indoor turf also begins on Feb. 16.

The county said provincial guidelines, staff and guest safety, user needs, regional realignment and overall operational feasibility and efficiency were all considered when making the reopening plans.

