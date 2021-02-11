Strathcona County to reopen Millennium Place wellness centre Feb. 16

Send this page to someone via email

Starting next week, Strathcona County will be opening one of its wellness centres for one-on-one training.

The Millennium Place wellness centre will be open again on Feb. 16.

Anyone looking to take advantage of one-on-one training will need to book an appointment with Millennium Place.

County-approved trainers will also need to book their one-on-one training sessions and Strathcona County said it will work directly with approved trainers to coordinate and confirm booking requirements.

Restricted access for minor sports organizations to use select pools, arenas and indoor turf also begins on Feb. 16.

The county said provincial guidelines, staff and guest safety, user needs, regional realignment and overall operational feasibility and efficiency were all considered when making the reopening plans.