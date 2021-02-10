Surrey RCMP ‘arrest’ wayward pig accused of hamming around

Send this page to someone via email

The Mounties always gets their man but does that also apply to pigs?

On Jan. 28, a large pig named Duckie went hog wild when he managed to escape from his South Surrey home.

Unbeknownst to his owner, Duckie had been nosing around his neighbours’ yards when another resident approached him.

Police said the resident tried to ask the 200-pound pig what he was doing but Duckie wasn’t in the mood and bit the person in the buttocks.

The resident tried to get inside, but Duckie proceeded to block the front door, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the scene and came across the pig on 26 Avenue near 167 Street.

But he wasn’t ready to go home.

He began snorting and charging the officers, who were forced to step back and develop a tactical “pig penning plan” (PPP), RCMP said.

Duckie was out on 176 Street — a major highway — by this point and in danger of being hit by a car.

Mounties were able to use an officer’s homemade dinner to lure Duckie to the rear door of the police car where he had a taste of the home cooking and climbed into the back.

Duckie’s family was found and he was released without charges.

“And the not-so-little piggy went wee, wee, wee, all the way home,” RCMP confirmed.

