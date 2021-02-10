Menu

Canada

Surrey RCMP ‘arrest’ wayward pig accused of hamming around

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 10, 2021 7:18 pm
Click to play video 'Surrey RCMP ‘arrest’ wayward pig, accused of hamming around' Surrey RCMP ‘arrest’ wayward pig, accused of hamming around
Surrey RCMP shared social media video of "Duckie" the pig after he was suspected of trespassing and attempting to evade the police.

The Mounties always gets their man but does that also apply to pigs?

On Jan. 28, a large pig named Duckie went hog wild when he managed to escape from his South Surrey home.

Unbeknownst to his owner, Duckie had been nosing around his neighbours’ yards when another resident approached him.

Police said the resident tried to ask the 200-pound pig what he was doing but Duckie wasn’t in the mood and bit the person in the buttocks.

The resident tried to get inside, but Duckie proceeded to block the front door, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the scene and came across the pig on 26 Avenue near 167 Street.

But he wasn’t ready to go home.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Otter loose in Vancouver’s classical Chinese garden feeding on expensive koi' Otter loose in Vancouver’s classical Chinese garden feeding on expensive koi
Otter loose in Vancouver’s classical Chinese garden feeding on expensive koi – Nov 19, 2018

He began snorting and charging the officers, who were forced to step back and develop a tactical “pig penning plan” (PPP), RCMP said.

Trending Stories

Duckie was out on 176 Street — a major highway — by this point and in danger of being hit by a car.

Mounties were able to use an officer’s homemade dinner to lure Duckie to the rear door of the police car where he had a taste of the home cooking and climbed into the back.

Duckie’s family was found and he was released without charges.

“And the not-so-little piggy went wee, wee, wee, all the way home,” RCMP confirmed.

Click to play video 'Moose on the loose in Fort St. John' Moose on the loose in Fort St. John
Moose on the loose in Fort St. John – Nov 3, 2016
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey RCMPDuckie the pigDuckie the pig escapesFunny animal escapesPig on the looseSurrey pig escapesSurrey pig on the loose
