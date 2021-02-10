COVID-19: Case connected to Catholic elementary school bus in Norwood

Send this page to someone via email

A Catholic elementary school in Norwood, Ont., is reporting that a COVID-19 case is linked to a school bus.

In a letter issued Wednesday to parents, guardians and staff, St. Paul Catholic Elementary School principal Derek Abrams says Peterborough Public Health has notified the school of a confirmed case of COVID-19 linked to a school bus which services the school.

Details on the case were not provided citing privacy legislation, Abrams noted.

Abrams says the health unit has investigated and has determined that no students or staff members at the kindergarten to Grade 8 school are deemed high-risk contacts in the case.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Our school remains open, and as always, will follow all public health recommendations to help keep students and staff safe,” Abrams stated.

Story continues below advertisement

The principal encourages all students and staff to complete their daily self-assessments for symptoms before arriving at the Oak Street school.

He says the school will continue its thorough cleaning and disinfecting of all areas and all other public health and provincial recommendations.

In December 2020, the same school reported two cases of COVID-19, one identified as involving a student.

On Tuesday, the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Catholic District School Board reported a “possible” COVID-19 case at St. Dominic Catholic Elementary School in Lindsay.

On Wednesday the health unit reported two new cases and five more resolved, leaving 14 active in its jurisdiction, which includes Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.