COVID-19: 2nd case reported at St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Norwood

A second case of COVID-19 this week has been reported at St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Norwood, Ont.

Principal Derek Abrams issued another letter to parents and staff, noting that Peterborough Public Health confirmed a second case. The first case was reported on Wednesday at the kindergarten-Grade 8 school in the village in Aspodel-Norwood Township, about 40 kilometres east of Peterborough.

It’s not indicated if the case is a student or staff member. The first case was identified as a student.

“As was the situation in the first confirmed case communicated to parents on Wednesday, the individual has been isolating at home and they did not attend school while they were infectious,” Abrams stated. “They will remain at home until the health unit advises they may return to school.”

The health unit says the case does not pose a risk to students and staff. No one else has been requested to isolate.

The school remains open, Abrams noted.

On Friday, the health unit reported four new cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction and one resolved case. There are currently 26 active cases. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

