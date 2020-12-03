COVID-19: Student case confirmed at Catholic elementary school in Norwood

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials are reporting a positive student case of COVID-19 at St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Norwood.

On Wednesday, in a letter to parents, families and staff, principal Derek Abrams said Peterborough Public Health reported a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the kindergarten-Grade 8 school in the village in Aspodel-Norwood Township, about 40 kilometres east of Peterborough.

Abrams said the student is currently isolating at home.

“They did not attend school while they were infectious, and they will remain at home until the health unit advises they may return to school,” he states.

The health unit says the case does not pose a risk to students and staff and that the school can remain open. No one else is required to isolate.

Story continues below advertisement

Abrams says the school continues to ask all students and staff to self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and complete the daily self-assessment.

“We continue to follow all public health and provincial recommendations, including thorough cleaning and disinfecting of all areas; frequent and proper handwashing by everyone in the building; wearing masks; maintaining physical distancing to the fullest extent possible, and following any other steps directed by the health unit,” he said.

On Wednesday, Peterborough Public Health reported 24 active cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction which includes Peterborough, all municipalities in Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Advertisement