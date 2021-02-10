COVID-19: Peterborough area active cases fall to 14 with more resolved cases

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, the health unit’s COVID-19 tracker update reported 563 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared. There were 561 cases reported Tuesday in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

The health unit says all the tracker’s data — extracted daily between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. — is subject to change.

The jurisdiction is among the majority of regions to remain in lockdown until Feb. 16.

Of the 563 cases, 540 are now resolved (95.3 per cent), up from 535 reported on Tuesday — putting the number of active cases at 14. There were 17 reported on Tuesday.

Case data for Feb. 10, 2021. Peterborough Public Health

Outbreaks remain active at the following locations:

Peterborough Retirement Residence, declared on Jan. 26, with one resident and one staff case.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre, declared Jan. 21 with one patient in the A2/B2 unit (stroke rehab).

Since March 2020, there have been 22 outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction. The health unit reported 107 of the 556 cases have been linked to outbreaks — unchanged since Monday.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre reported Wednesday that there are currently four inpatients with COVID-19 — up from three on Tuesday. There are also 14 patient transfers from other areas as part of provincial directives — down three since Tuesday.

The health unit reported that there have been 24 hospitalized cases since the pandemic’s beginnings, with three requiring the intensive care unit at PRHC, unchanged from Tuesday.

There are currently 59 close contacts for the health unit, up from 57 reported on Tuesday.

Of the nine COVID-19 deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction, three were linked to an outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough in November 2020. The health unit reported more than 42,150 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus.

To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a doctor, contact the PRHC’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. This phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

