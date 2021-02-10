Menu

1 dead after fire in Cold Lake

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted February 10, 2021 4:32 pm
A man is dead after a fire in northern Alberta earlier this week.

Emergency crews responded to a fire on Lake Avenue in Cold Lake, Alta., at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday.

When crews arrived, smoke was coming from inside the home. The man was located inside the home and was taken to Cold Lake Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The fire has been deemed not suspicious by investigators, but no possible cause was released.

The age and identity of the man was also not released.

Cold Lake is about 294 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, near the Saskatchewan border.

