Woman rescued after falling through ice while on hike in Bracebridge, Ont.

OPP say officers rescued a 33-year-old woman who fell through ice while out for a hike on Paul’s Lake in Bracebridge, Ont., Wednesday morning.

The woman from Keswick, Ont., was extracted from the ice by an OPP helicopter near Campbell’s Road and Gravenhurst Parkway.

She was then flown to a local hospital, where she’s being treated for possible life-threatening injuries.

Two officers also received medical attention as a result of the rescue.

OPP’s aviation search and rescue team, snowmobile unit, ATV and vessel enforcement team, Bracebridge unit and emergency response team were all deployed to help with the rescue. Muskoka paramedics and the Gravenhurst fire department were also called to assist.

Officers are reminding people that no ice is safe ice.