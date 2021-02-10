Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police recover stolen vehicle, plates and drivers licences in early morning arrest

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 10, 2021 4:30 pm
London police vehicle.
London police vehicle. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

London police have recovered a stolen car and plates after arresting a London man early Tuesday morning.

Police say around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday a black Nissan Maxima bearing stolen licence plates was located in a parking lot at 2031 Dundas St.

The plates were reported stolen on Jan. 16 and the vehicle was reported stolen on Jan. 22.

Read more: Coronavirus — Ontario projects $2.6B more in COVID-19 pandemic spending since fall budget

Police say they followed tracks in the snow from the stolen vehicle to a motel room, where the suspect answered the door and police found the key fob for the black Maxima.

Trending Stories

Officers say the suspect was arrested without incident and a search found two Ontario driver’s licences, not belonging to the suspect, as well as another licence plate reported stolen to police in late January.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the driver’s licences seized was reported stolen to the London police on July 7, 2019, police say.

Read more: GM says truck production won’t be cut amid global chip shortage

As a result of the investigation, a London man, 37, was charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and two counts of possession of an identity document.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on May 10 in relation to the charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London PoliceLondon OntarioLdnontCrime StopperslpsStolen Carstolen license plateStolen drivers licenseStolen vehicle London
Flyers
More weekly flyers