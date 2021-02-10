Police recover stolen vehicle, plates and drivers licences in early morning arrest

Send this page to someone via email

London police have recovered a stolen car and plates after arresting a London man early Tuesday morning.

Police say around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday a black Nissan Maxima bearing stolen licence plates was located in a parking lot at 2031 Dundas St.

The plates were reported stolen on Jan. 16 and the vehicle was reported stolen on Jan. 22.

Police say they followed tracks in the snow from the stolen vehicle to a motel room, where the suspect answered the door and police found the key fob for the black Maxima.

Officers say the suspect was arrested without incident and a search found two Ontario driver’s licences, not belonging to the suspect, as well as another licence plate reported stolen to police in late January.

One of the driver’s licences seized was reported stolen to the London police on July 7, 2019, police say.

As a result of the investigation, a London man, 37, was charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and two counts of possession of an identity document.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court on May 10 in relation to the charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).