2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees: Foo Fighters, Tina Turner, Iron Maiden up for induction

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame has revealed the list of nominees up for induction in 2021.

This year’s list features singer-songwriters, rock bands, R&B icons, and more, including Foo Fighters, Mary J. Blige, LL Cool J, Rage Against The Machine, Iron Maiden, and Jay-Z. Other names on the list include Todd Rundgren, Fela Kuti, Kate Bush, Devo, Chaka Khan, New York Dolls, the Go-Go’s, Dionne Warwick, Tina Turner, and Carole King.

If elected, Turner and King will become the second and third female artists to be inducted twice, following Stevie Nicks’ 2019 election. Turner was previously inducted as part of her Ike & Tina Turner act in 1991, while King, who is on the list for her career as a performer, was previously inducted as a songwriter for her work penning hits for other artists, including Aretha Franklin’s (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman and the Shirelles’ Will You Love Me Tomorrow, among others.

Grohl, too, could become a twice-inducted performer if Foo Fighters are elected; Grohl was previously inducted with Nirvana.

“Absolutely, it’s an honour of course. That sounds like the political answer, but it’s just the answer,” Foo Fighters’ bassist Nate Mendel reacted to their nomination during Wednesday’s episode of Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show.

Out of this year’s nominees, seven have previously made the nominations list. To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Nominees are selected by a voting body of over 1000 international members who are artists, historians, and members of the music industry.

“This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates,” says John Sykes, chairman, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in a statement. “These nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them.”

Fans can vote for the five artists who will appear on a “fan ballot” until April 30. The top five artists, as selected by the public, will be tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2021 inductees.

Inductees will be announced in May 2021 with a ceremony to follow in the fall.

