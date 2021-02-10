Menu

Entertainment

2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees: Foo Fighters, Tina Turner, Iron Maiden up for induction

By Rachel West ETCanada.com
Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters
Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs onstage during the Grammy Awards on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, Calif. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame has revealed the list of nominees up for induction in 2021.

This year’s list features singer-songwriters, rock bands, R&B icons, and more, including Foo Fighters, Mary J. Blige, LL Cool J, Rage Against The Machine, Iron Maiden, and Jay-Z. Other names on the list include Todd Rundgren, Fela Kuti, Kate Bush, Devo, Chaka Khan, New York Dolls, the Go-Go’s, Dionne Warwick, Tina Turner, and Carole King.

READ MORE: Foo Fighters stage youth revolt in ‘Waiting on a War’ music video

If elected, Turner and King will become the second and third female artists to be inducted twice, following Stevie Nicks’ 2019 election. Turner was previously inducted as part of her Ike & Tina Turner act in 1991, while King, who is on the list for her career as a performer, was previously inducted as a songwriter for her work penning hits for other artists, including Aretha Franklin’s (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman and the Shirelles’ Will You Love Me Tomorrow, among others.

Story continues below advertisement

Grohl, too, could become a twice-inducted performer if Foo Fighters are elected; Grohl was previously inducted with Nirvana.

Trending Stories

“Absolutely, it’s an honour of course. That sounds like the political answer, but it’s just the answer,” Foo Fighters’ bassist Nate Mendel reacted to their nomination during Wednesday’s episode of Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show.

READ MORE: Tina Turner says she summoned her ‘inner lion’ to get through illness, other difficult times

Out of this year’s nominees, seven have previously made the nominations list. To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Nominees are selected by a voting body of over 1000 international members who are artists, historians, and members of the music industry.

“This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates,” says John Sykes, chairman, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in a statement. “These nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them.”

Fans can vote for the five artists who will appear on a “fan ballot” until April 30. The top five artists, as selected by the public, will be tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2021 inductees.

Story continues below advertisement

Inductees will be announced in May 2021 with a ceremony to follow in the fall.

GALLERY: Most awkward Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame moments

Rock and Roll Hall of FameFoo FightersRage Against The MachineIron MaidenTina Turnerrock and roll hall of fame nomineesrock and roll hall of fame inductees2021 Rock And ROll Hall Of Fame2021 rock and roll HOF
