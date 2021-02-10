3 overdose deaths occur in Waterloo Region in 16 hours: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Overdose Monitoring Alert and Response System (OMARS) issued an Extended Overdose Alert for Waterloo Region on Wednesday after three people suffered a fatal overdose in the region in 16 hours.

On Twitter, Waterloo Regional Police said Waterloo paramedics and police officers have responded to six fatal overdose calls this month.

“If you suspect that someone is overdosing, call 911, administer Naloxone, and stay with the person until help arrives,” police wrote.

In addition, Waterloo paramedics said they have responded to 77 non-fatal overdose calls over the past weeks.

On top of the fatal OD’s, @WRPSToday and Paramedics have responded to 77 non-fatal overdoses in 2 weeks. There is obviously a very powerful supply out there. Please do not use alone, carry Naloxone & the CTS at 150 Duke St W is open! @SanguenOutreach @ROWPublicHealth https://t.co/5N21J8PMvU — Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services (@ROWParamedics) February 10, 2021

“There is obviously a very powerful supply out there,” the paramedics said in a tweet before reminding people not to use alone, to carry naloxone and use the consumption and treatment service site in Kitchener.

Up until Feb. 5, there were three recorded deaths in Waterloo Region this year, according to the Waterloo Region Integration Drug Strategy website.

Last year, the area saw a record number of 98 overdose deaths occur in the region, eclipsing the previous high of 86 which occurred in 2017.