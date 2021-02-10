Menu

Crime

SIU invokes mandate following fatal crash in Sarnia

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted February 10, 2021 9:47 am
The Special Investigations Unit has been called in to probe the death of a motorist in Sarnia. Global News

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in to probe the death of a motorist in Sarnia.

Investigators said an officer noticed a vehicle committing a driving offence while driving northbound on Russell Street shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the driver of the suspect’s vehicle attempted to evade the officer. A short time later, police say the vehicle collided with a fence line on the west side of Russell Street, between Maria Street and George Street.

Read more: Five men arrested after Woodstock, Ont. bank robbery

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Special Investigations Unit was notified and has invoked its mandate.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they expect the closure of Russell Street, between Maria Street and George Street, to last all day Wednesday for the investigation.

Read more: Wife of London, Ont., man injured in tobogganing incident hopeful for recovery

Access to Bluewater Health will be limited, and Hanna Memorial Public School will be closed to in-person learning Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU at 416-622-0784 or 1-800-787-8529.

CrimeOntarioDeathSIUSpecial Investigations UnitSarnialambtonbluewater
