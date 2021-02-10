SIU invokes mandate following fatal crash in Sarnia

Send this page to someone via email

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in to probe the death of a motorist in Sarnia.

Investigators said an officer noticed a vehicle committing a driving offence while driving northbound on Russell Street shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the driver of the suspect’s vehicle attempted to evade the officer. A short time later, police say the vehicle collided with a fence line on the west side of Russell Street, between Maria Street and George Street.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Special Investigations Unit was notified and has invoked its mandate.

Police say they expect the closure of Russell Street, between Maria Street and George Street, to last all day Wednesday for the investigation.

Access to Bluewater Health will be limited, and Hanna Memorial Public School will be closed to in-person learning Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU at 416-622-0784 or 1-800-787-8529.