Five men arrested after Woodstock, Ont. bank robbery

Five people have been arrested after a bank robbery in Woodstock on Tuesday afternoon.

There was a significant police presence in the area after officers were called to the Scotia Bank on Springbank Drive in Woodstock just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say that four men entered the bank and demanded cash, and that one of the men involved was armed with a weapon. One patron of the bank was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects immediately left the bank and fled in a waiting vehicle, which police believe was a four-door white Pontiac.

With the help of Peel Regional Police Service, five individuals were arrested.

Further to the robbery, Woodstock police say they identified a 27-year-old Mississauga man who they say was at the bank attempting to commit fraud.

Woodstock Police Service’s Criminal Investigation Unit is continuing to investigate both incidents, and anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 519-537-2323.